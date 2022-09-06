Does algo trading offer guaranteed returns? Zerodha boss Nithin Kamath explains

Last week, Sebi announced that stock brokers who provide algorithmic trading services shall not directly or indirectly make any reference to the past or expected future return/performance of the algorithm.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
There is a misconception that algorithm trading offers guaranteed returns, Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath said on Tuesday. The remarks come after Sebi's fresh guidelines on returns claimed by unregulated platforms offering algorithmic strategies for trading. With these norms, Kamath believes the loophole in the algorithm trading has been "plugged".
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
There is a misconception that algorithm trading offers guaranteed returns, Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath said on Tuesday. The remarks come after Sebi's fresh guidelines on returns claimed by unregulated platforms offering algorithmic strategies for trading. With these norms, Kamath believes the loophole in the algorithm trading has been "plugged".
To prevent acts and instances of mis-selling and to protect the interest of investors in the securities market, last week, Sebi announced that stock brokers who provide algorithmic trading services shall not directly or indirectly make any reference to the past or expected future return/performance of the algorithm.
To prevent acts and instances of mis-selling and to protect the interest of investors in the securities market, last week, Sebi announced that stock brokers who provide algorithmic trading services shall not directly or indirectly make any reference to the past or expected future return/performance of the algorithm.
Sebi's tweak in algorithmic trading comes after taking note of unregulated platforms offering algorithmic trading services/strategies to investors for the automated execution of trades. Such services and strategies are being marketed with “claims" of high returns on investment.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, “ratings" have been assigned to the strategies, which could lead to investors being lured by such claims. This may amount to mis-selling of such services and strategies to investors.
Through his Twitter account, Nithin said, "I am guessing SEBI is asking this because it is easy for these platforms to sell greed by showing extraordinary backtested returns to lure customers."
He added, "There is a misconception that algo trading generates guaranteed returns. Finding strategies that trade more frequently to seem profitable isn't hard. But in almost all cases, the high returns drop sharply or even vanish once you account for impact costs and trading costs."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The market watchdog also banned stock brokers from directly or indirectly associated with any platform providing any reference
to the past or expected future return/performance of the algorithm.
Also, Sebi directed that stock brokers who are directly/indirectly referring to any past or expected future return/performance of an algorithm or are associated with any platform providing such reference, shall remove the same from their website and/or disassociate themselves from the platforms providing such references, as the case may be, within seven days from the date of this circular.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Nithin explained saying, "An algo strategy is only as good as the person who creates it. The same person who's influenced by fear, greed, & other biases." Also, he added, "we all know that past returns don't guarantee future performance or results."
Even when there are real historical returns, like in the case of mutual funds, the Zerodha CEO said, "SEBI insists on various risk disclosures." adding, "the fact that these algo platforms could claim whatever without any disclosures was a loophole that is now plugged."
"I only hope that the circular expected on use of APIs & Algos post the discussion paper from last year doesn't block out or make it extremely hard for retail customers with programming knowledge using APIs for personal use, becoming collateral damage," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He further said that some of these platforms have built utilities using broker APIs or macros when APIs aren't available to automate order placements for their users & claim to be partners. Adding he said, "We have been reaching out to all these platforms, asking them to remove our names from their website."
Zerodha's CEO reiterated that they don't have such partnerships with algo trading platforms that claim historical returns on strategies.