After billions of dollars of losses in wealth, Adani Group's all ten stocks are performing in the green. Thursday would mark the second day where all Adani stocks have rallied after a month of carnage that followed the Hindenburg's report in late January. Four of the Adani stocks have even touched upper circuits which meant there were many buyers but no sellers. The reason behind the rebound in Adani stocks could be attributed to large deals from foreign institutional investors and also other institutional investors. Also, it seems like the Supreme court order has been taken positively by the investors. It makes one wonder, has the worst finally over in Adani stocks?

