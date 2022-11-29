Dollar gains could be muted but rupee's ride likely to be bumpy
3 min read.06:20 PM ISTGaurang Somaiya
Ride ahead for most currencies is going to be a little bumpy and with central banks now taking a pause on rate hike pace could start shifting focus on growth. Overall, we expect that the dollar gains in the coming quarter could be limited following stance adopted by the Fed and weak economic data from the US
Rupee in the last few sessions has been stable and consolidated in a range of 81.00 and 82.00 following lack of cues on the domestic and global front. Market participants are cautious ahead of the important RBI policy statement that is scheduled to release in the first week of December. Expectation is that the central bank could raise rates by 35bps but what their stance is on inflation and growth going forward will be important to determine a view on the dollar. Recent volatility has been managed by the RBI and it has actively intervened and used some of its reserves to curtail sharp depreciation of the currency. RBI FX reserves has witnessed a depletion of almost $100billion and some of it is contributed by the revaluation of other currencies. Currently, India’s reserves stand at $547.25 billion. When compared to the dollar major crosses are down by an average 15% - 18% but rupee was better placed in that scenario as it was down by ~7% - 8% for the year.
On the domestic front or globally, inflation has been one of the major concern and that triggered most central banks to raise rates aggressively and trim down the liquidity. RBI in this fiscal year has raised rates by 190 bps and has taken measurable steps to control inflation. Inflation in India is starting to ease-off but we are still not of out of the woods .i.e. in terms of inflation and it could take some time before inflation starts to peak out. Even for that matter inflation in the US in October has some-off from levels of 8% and the latest number showed inflation coming in at 7.2%. Inflation could be a long term problem and perhaps stabilize around the 4% -5% after a while. One factor that can bring inflation down is higher unemployment, but employment figures in the US are still strong. Even for that matter, inflation in India has grown moderately in October at 6.77% when compared to a 7.8% high hit in April. Inflation is likely to moderate but would do so far more slowly than desired. Now the other side of the story is the growth of the economy that has been a little sticky that has been triggered by fall in exports and tightening monetary policy. India has emerged as a ‘bright spot’ when compared to other Asian and developed economies and that might be a little supportive for the currency.
In December, focus will be on what the fed does as it is likely to slower its rate hike pace. As per recent meeting minutes and last policy statement, investors are discounting that the Fed from here could avoid raising rates aggressively and that could also restrict sharp gains for the dollar. But the next question now arises that how high and until when will policy remain restrictive. Market participant expect the US economy to witness slower growth and also expect that the economy could enter a recessionary phase. Investors expect that Fed rates could peak around 5% next year from the current range of 3.75% to 4%. Financial conditions have eased since the Fed’s November meeting with riskier assets surging sharply and risk spread in bond markets also narrowing. The US 10-year and 2-year spread has hit 70bps, a level not seen since early 1980s. On the other hand, the three-month yield exceeded the 10-year rate one of the indicators predicting a slowdown. Ride ahead for most currencies is going to be a little bumpy and with central banks now taking a pause on rate hike pace could start shifting focus on growth. Overall, we expect that the dollar gains in the coming quarter could be limited following stance adopted by the Fed and weak economic data from the US.
Authored by Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, MOFSL