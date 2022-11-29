Dollar gains could be muted but rupee's ride likely to be bumpy

On the domestic front or globally, inflation has been one of the major concern and that triggered most central banks to raise rates aggressively and trim down the liquidity. RBI in this fiscal year has raised rates by 190 bps and has taken measurable steps to control inflation. Inflation in India is starting to ease-off but we are still not of out of the woods .i.e. in terms of inflation and it could take some time before inflation starts to peak out. Even for that matter inflation in the US in October has some-off from levels of 8% and the latest number showed inflation coming in at 7.2%. Inflation could be a long term problem and perhaps stabilize around the 4% -5% after a while. One factor that can bring inflation down is higher unemployment, but employment figures in the US are still strong. Even for that matter, inflation in India has grown moderately in October at 6.77% when compared to a 7.8% high hit in April. Inflation is likely to moderate but would do so far more slowly than desired. Now the other side of the story is the growth of the economy that has been a little sticky that has been triggered by fall in exports and tightening monetary policy. India has emerged as a ‘bright spot’ when compared to other Asian and developed economies and that might be a little supportive for the currency.