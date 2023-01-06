Dollar hits four-week peak on resilient US jobs market2 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 03:10 PM IST
- Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index rose 0.2% to 105.3, having briefly touched a four-week peak of 105.36
The dollar held near an almost one-month high on Friday, after U.S. economic data highlighted a still-tight labour market that could keep the Federal Reserve on its aggressive rate hike path.
