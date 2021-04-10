Dollar hits rough patch after strong start to 2021
- Investors don’t expect the currency’s weakness to last as the U.S. economy outpaces others
The dollar has slipped this month as the Federal Reserve stuck to its message that it won’t raise interest rates soon despite forecasts that the U.S. economy will recover faster than its peers.
The greenback is down about 1.2% against the currencies of its biggest trading partners so far in April. Before a slight rise Friday, the dollar had seen its worst seven-day losing streak since December.
