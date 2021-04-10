Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Dollar hits rough patch after strong start to 2021

Dollar hits rough patch after strong start to 2021

Premium
Photo Mint
3 min read . 03:51 PM IST PAUL J. DAVIES, The Wall Street Journal

  • Investors don’t expect the currency’s weakness to last as the U.S. economy outpaces others

The dollar has slipped this month as the Federal Reserve stuck to its message that it won’t raise interest rates soon despite forecasts that the U.S. economy will recover faster than its peers.

The greenback is down about 1.2% against the currencies of its biggest trading partners so far in April. Before a slight rise Friday, the dollar had seen its worst seven-day losing streak since December.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.