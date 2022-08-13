Dollar index to US retail sales: Top 5 stock market triggers to watch next week

Speaking on the stock market outlook for short term, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "India’s retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to a 5-month low 6.71 per cent in the month of July, down from 7.01 per cent in June. Separately, India’s factory output, measured through the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed a growth of 12.3 per cent in June, two separate data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Friday. Lower crude oil prices and commodities prices are the major contributor in the recovery."