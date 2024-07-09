Dollar lingers near lows as markets eye Powell testimony, Euro stays strong after French election jitters

GLOBAL-FOREX:Dollar droops before Powell testimony; euro weathers France uncertainty

Reuters
First Published9 Jul 2024, 07:24 AM IST
The index slumped 0.9% last week, exacerbated by Friday's monthly payrolls report, which boosted bets for the Fed to soon start cutting rates.
The index slumped 0.9% last week, exacerbated by Friday’s monthly payrolls report, which boosted bets for the Fed to soon start cutting rates.

The U.S. dollar hung near a multi-week low versus major peers on Tuesday, still smarting from Friday's unexpectedly soft jobs report as traders awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clues on the path of interest rates.

The euro held its ground after Monday's sharp swings as investors come to terms with a hung parliament in France, which points to potential political gridlock but removes many fiscal concerns stemming from far-right or leftist victories.

Also Read | Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Rivers flowing near danger mark amid ‘red alert’

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against the euro, sterling, yen and three other major peers, was flat at 104.99 in early Asian hours, sticking close to the overnight low of 104.80, a 3 1/2-week trough.

The index slumped 0.9% last week, exacerbated by Friday's monthly payrolls report, which boosted bets for the Fed to soon start cutting rates.

Traders currently set about 76% odds for a rate cut at the September meeting, up from 66% a week ago, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Another cut is expected by December.

Also Read | Luxury brands getting set to open new doors, to be ready by festive quarter

Chair Powell gives two days of testimony before Congress, beginning later on Tuesday with the Senate and followed by the House on Wednesday.

Consumer price data on Thursday could also be crucial, market watchers said, with recent numbers showing a cooling from unexpectedly high levels at the start of the year.

"All ears will be on how Powell communicates the risks between stubborn inflation and unnecessary labour market deterioration," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank, who expects the U.S. dollar to decline over the longer term.

Also Read | From BHEL to GAIL , Chandan Taparia suggests three stocks to buy today

Meanwhile, markets have taken "a fairly sanguine view" of the French poll results, Attrill added, "viewing political gridlock - and with that a high degree of fiscal policy inertia - as the most likely way forward for France, a more benign scenario than any of the alternatives."

The euro was little changed at $1.0827, sitting not far from Monday's nearly four-week peak of $1.0845. The single currency also dipped as low as $1.07915 that same day.

Sterling traded flat at $1.28085, after rising as high as $1.28455 on Monday, its strongest since June 12.

The yen was steady at 160.91 per dollar, finding some equilibrium this week after rebounding from Wednesday's nearly 38-year trough of 161.96.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:9 Jul 2024, 07:24 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsDollar lingers near lows as markets eye Powell testimony, Euro stays strong after French election jitters

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

172.30
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-2.45 (-1.4%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

299.25
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
11.05 (3.83%)

Bharat Electronics

334.15
03:48 PM | 8 JUL 2024
10.15 (3.13%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.15
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-1 (-0.58%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

1,115.80
03:51 PM | 8 JUL 2024
98.65 (9.7%)

One 97 Communications

472.05
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
35.45 (8.12%)

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

202.10
03:58 PM | 8 JUL 2024
13.8 (7.33%)

IRCON International

326.90
03:56 PM | 8 JUL 2024
19.15 (6.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.000.00
    Chennai
    74,819.000.00
    Delhi
    74,819.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,674.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue