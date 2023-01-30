Dollar seesaws ahead of busy central bank week

Dollar seesaws ahead of busy central bank week3 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 12:25 PM IST
The US Fed is widely expected to deliver a 25 basis point rate hike - a down-shift from its 50bp and 75bp increases seen last year - while market watchers say the BoE and ECB are likely to raise rates by 50bp each
The dollar distanced itself from an eight-month trough on Monday ahead of a slew of central bank meetings this week, though gains were capped by dovish repricing of the US Federal Reserve's rate-hike expectations as compared to more hawkish counterparts.
