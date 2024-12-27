GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3):GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar set for big annual gain as traders brace for high US rates

Dollar index set for 6.6% rise in 2024

World stocks notch 1.6% weekly gain in thin trade

Yen at five-month lows in fourth year of declines {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hawkish Fed keeps euro near two-year lows

LONDON, SINGORE Dec 27 - The U.S. dollar headed towards an almost 7% annual gain on Friday and Japan's yen for a fourth consecutive year of losses as traders anticipated robust U.S. growth would make the Federal Reserve cautious on rate-cutting well into 2025.

The dollar was also nearing a 5.5% gain this month against the yen and an 11.8% advance for 2024 against the weakened Japanese currency, while the euro stayed close to two-year lows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The U.S. economy also faces the impact of President-elect Donald Trump taking office later this month. He has proposed deregulation, tax cuts, tariff hikes and tighter immigration policies that economists view as both pro-growth and inflationary.

The yen on Friday hovered around levels last seen in July, at 157.76 per dollar, while the euro traded at $1.042, just above a low of about $1.04 struck on Dec. 18.

The BoJ held back from a rate hike this month. Governor Kazuo Ueda said he preferred to wait for clarity on Trump's policies, underscoring rising angst among central banks worldwide of U.S. tariffs hitting global trade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MSCI's broad global share index traded flat on Friday to remain 1.6% higher for the week, with Wall Street's S&P 500 on course for a 1.8% weekly gain.

European stocks lagged, with the Stoxx 600 flat on Friday and 0.3% higher this week.

"Credible reasons for excitement balanced by elevated valuations and a host of unknowns. would not be surprised to see Trump rally fade, even if temporarily," Gabelli Funds portfolio manager John Belton said in a note to clients. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The two-year Treasury yield, which tracks interest rate forecasts, traded around 4.33%. U.S. debt trends also sent euro zone yields higher, with Germany's benchmark 10-year bund yield rising 5 basis points to 2.372% on Friday.

Oil prices were little changed but set for a weekly rise as investors awaited news of economic stimulus efforts in China, the world's biggest oil importer. Brent crude futures inched 0.1% higher to $72.52 a barrel.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.