Dollar strength builds as Ukraine war deepens

Recent history has shown evidence of an inverse correlation between the S&P 500 and the dollar. Take, for example, 2015, when the ICE U.S. Dollar Index surged 9.3% for the year amid concerns about Chinese growth, a slide in emerging-market currencies and expectations of an interest-rate increase from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Late that year, the central bank raised interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade. The S&P 500 closed down 0.7% that year.

