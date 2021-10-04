Dollar strength gives Wall Street something new to worry about

U.S. government bonds of nearly all maturities have sold off as investors prepare for a reduction in the Fed’s colossal presence in markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed last Monday above 1.5% for the first time since June, and stayed above the threshold for much of the week. It edged down moderately Friday to close at 1.464%, before climbing again to 1.493%. Yields rise when prices fall.