Dollar wobbles as inflation ebbs, eye on jobs data1 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 07:49 AM IST
While Dollar held firm on Friday it was closing in on its 16-week lows against a basket of major currencies
The dollar held firm on Friday but was pinned down near 16-week lows against a basket of major currencies as data showing increased U.S. consumer spending in October emboldened investor hopes that the peak in interest rates was on the horizon.