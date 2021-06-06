Ace investor Dolly Khanna added three new stocks in her portfolio in the quarter ended March 2021. She is known for picking lesser known stocks from midcap and smallcap segment. Khanna, who has been investing in the stock markets since 1996, has a net worth of over ₹240 crore, as per Trendlyne, While she also increased her holding in a few companies during the fourth quarter, the fresh additions in her portfolio included stocks from chemical and pharma sectors.

The Chennai-based large investor made a fresh buying in shares of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers, Neuland Laboratories and Asahi Songwon in Q4 as per the shareholding data filed with the exchanges. The BSE shareholding data of Mangalore Chemicals for the March quarter showed that Dolly Khanna picked 20,22,610 shares or 1.71% stake in the company.

The investor entered Neuland Laboratories during the quarter by buying 1,61,336 shares or 1.26% stake in the pharma company and 1,88,712 shares or 1.57% stake in Asahi Sangwon Colors Ltd. As per the shareholding pattern, she did not have stakes in these companies in the December 2020 quarter.

The broader market has been outperforming the benchmark significantly as mid and smallcap stocks have been witnessing strong buying action in the recent market rally. The segment has also seen an active retail participation. The BSE smallcap index has surged more than 100% in the last one year the while the BSE Sensex is up around 52%.

Shares of Neuland Labs has rallied 92% year-to-date (YTD) trading above ₹2,000 levels amid the pharma pharma rally seen during the pandemic. In this year, Mangalore Chemicals shares have surged around 77% whereas Asahi Songwon stock is up over 52% this year.

While Mangalore Chemical and Neuland Labs are not new to value investors, Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd is in the business of manufacturing pigments. Pigments are basically colourants, adding colour to ink, paints, plastics, textiles, rubber etc.

