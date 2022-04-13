Dolly Khanna portfolio is scanned by retail investors and stock market observers because the Chennai-based investor usually invests in lesser known stocks that tends to given alpha return and beat key benchmark return by huge margin. It also give them an indication about the marquee investor's conviction in regard to her portfolio stocks. Those who follow Dolly Khanna portfolio for value picks, there is a piece of good news for them. Ace investor has added Goa Carbon in her portfolio in January to March 2022 quarter. She has acquired 1.38 per cent stake in the company during January to March 2022 quarter.

However, it can't be ascertained whether Dolly Khanna bought all these stake in one shot or she acquired this much of stake in one time buy as shareholding pattern of the company doesn't give details of buying or selling of shares. Interestingly, the stock has delivered more than 50 per cent to its shareholders in 2022 as it has shot up from around ₹388 to ₹584 apiece levels in YTD time.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Goa Carbon

According to shareholding pattern of Goa Carbon for Q4FY22, Dolly Khanna holds 1,26,117 shares or 1.38 per cent stake in the company whereas her name is missing from the list of individual shareholders (who own 1 per cent or more stake in the company) in December 2021 shareholding pattern of Goa Carbon. So, in January to March 2022 quarter, Dolly Khann has acquired fresh shares of the company that is to the tune of 1.38 per cent by end of March 2022.

Goa Carbon share price history

This Dolly Khanna share has delivered stellar return to its shareholders in recent times. In last one month, it has surged from ₹377 to ₹584, rising around 55 per cent in this small time span. In YTD time, it has risen from ₹388 to ₹584, ascending around 50 per cent in 2022. In last one year, this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has delivered around 90 per cent return to its shareholders.

Similarly, Goa Carbon shares had closed at ₹121.50 on NSE on 27th March 2020 whereas Goa Carbon share price today is ₹584. So, in last near 2 years, this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has surged 380 per cent.

This new Dolly Khanna-backed company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Calcined Petroleum Coke.