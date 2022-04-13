Dolly Khanna adds energy stock in her portfolio that has surged 50% this year

Dolly Khanna portfolio is scanned by retail investors and stock market observers because the Chennai-based investor usually invests in lesser known stocks that tends to given alpha return and beat key benchmark return by huge margin. It also give them an indication about the marquee investor's conviction in regard to her portfolio stocks. Those who follow Dolly Khanna portfolio for value picks, there is a piece of good news for them. Ace investor has added Goa Carbon in her portfolio in January to March 2022 quarter. She has acquired 1.38 per cent stake in the company during January to March 2022 quarter.

