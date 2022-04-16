Dolly Khanna portfolio: January to March 2022 quarter would be remembered for its highly volatile sessions and sharp moves on both sides due to the uncertainly caused by Russia-Ukraine war and soaring global inflation. In this period, even smart investors had to rejig their stock portfolio to a larger extent. Ace investor Dolly Khanna added 5 news stock in her portfolio, raised stake in 9 portfolio stocks and trimmed shareholding in 6 stocks.

Out of 5 new stocks that Dolly Khanna added in her portfolio in Q4FY22, 4 are multibagger stocks. The four multibagger stocks that Dolly Khanna added in her portfolio during Q4FY22 are Sharda Cropchem, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores, Nahar Spinning Mills and Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Sharda Cropchem

As per Sharda Cropchem shareholding pattern for recently ended March 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 12,43,710 shares or 1.38 per cent stake in the company. In December 2021 quarter, her name was missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company that means the marquee investor has bought these shares during last quarter of the recently ended financial year. It is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has delivered near 135 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores shareholding pattern for Q4FY22

In shareholding pattern of the company for March 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 1,37,608 shares, which is around 1.53 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. Her name was not in the list of individual shareholders in December 2021 shareholding pattern of the company that means the marquee investor has added this multibagger stock in her portfolio during January to March 2022 quarter. It is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has delivered near 300 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year.

Dolly Khanna holding in Nahar Spinning Mills

As per shareholding pattern of Nahar Spinning Mills for Q4FY22, Dolly Khanna's name appears in the list of individual shareholders of the company who own more than 1 per cent stake in the company. Dolly Khanna holds 3,81,973 shares or 1.06 per cent stake in the company. Nahar Spinning Mills shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has delivered near 500 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year.

Dolly Khanna's stake in Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers

As per shareholding patter of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers for January to March 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 9,89,591 shares or 1.02 per cent stake in the company. Like above 3 stocks, Chennai-based investor's name in December 2021 shareholding pattern was missing from the list of individual shareholders who own 1 per cent or more stake in the company. It is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has delivered near 550 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year.