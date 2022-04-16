Dolly Khanna adds these 4 multibagger stocks in her portfolio in Q4FY22

In shareholding pattern of the company for March 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 1,37,608 shares, which is around 1.53 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. Her name was not in the list of individual shareholders in December 2021 shareholding pattern of the company that means the marquee investor has added this multibagger stock in her portfolio during January to March 2022 quarter. It is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has delivered near 300 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}