Dolly Khanna adds these two multibagger stocks in her portfolio in Q4FY22

As per the share price history of both new Dolly Khanna shares, both are multibagger stocks. In last one year, Sharda Cropchem share price has appreciated near 150 per cent whereas Khaitan Chemicals share price has appreciated more than 500 per cent in last one year. In year-to-date time, Khaitan Chemicals share price has shot up near 110 per cent whereas Sharda Cropchem shares have surged almost 100 per cent in YTD time.