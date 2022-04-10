Dolly Khanna adds these two multibagger stocks in her portfolio in Q4FY22

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Dolly Khanna portfolio: According to shareholding pattern of Sharda Cropchem for recently ended March 2022 quarter, ace investor holds 12,43,710 shares or 1.38 per cent stake in the company
Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based ace investor has added two new multibagger stocks in her portfolio. Those two new Dolly Khyanna shares are Sharda Cropchem and Khaitan Chemicals. In Q4FY22, Dolly Khanna has bought 1.02 per cent stake in Khaitan Chemicals whereas she bought 1.38 per cent stake in Sharda Cropchem company.
This stock market news became public when marquee investor's name appeared in the list of individual shareholders of these companies, who hold 1 per cent or more stake in these companies whereas in December 2021 shareholding pattern, her name was missing from the list.
According to shareholding pattern of Sharda Cropchem for recently ended March 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna's name appears in the list of individual shareholders of the company who own 1 per cent or more stake in the company. The Chennai-based investor holds 12,43,710 shares, which is around 1.38 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company.
Dolly Khanna holding in Khaitan Chemicals
As per shareholding pattern of the company, Dolly Khanna's name appears for the first time in the list of company's shareholders, who own 1 per cent or more stake in this chemical company. Dolly Khanna shareholding in the company is 9,89,591 shares or 1.02 per cent stake in the company.
As per the share price history of both new Dolly Khanna shares, both are multibagger stocks. In last one year, Sharda Cropchem share price has appreciated near 150 per cent whereas Khaitan Chemicals share price has appreciated more than 500 per cent in last one year. In year-to-date time, Khaitan Chemicals share price has shot up near 110 per cent whereas Sharda Cropchem shares have surged almost 100 per cent in YTD time.
