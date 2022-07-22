Dolly Khanna is know for investing in lesser known small-cap and micro-cap stocks that tends to beat key benchmark return by huge margin. To continue reaping higher returns from her portfolio stocks, Chennai-based investor rejig her portfolio on a regular basis keeping retail investors interested in her portfolio. Hence, for those retail stock market investors and Dalal Street observers who scan Dolly Khanna portfolio, there is a piece of news.

In April to June 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna has added shares of Zuari Industries and Manali Petrochemicals in her portfolio. Her name figures in the list of individual shareholders of these two company's shareholding pattern for June 2022 quarter.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Zuari Industries

According to Zuari Industries shareholding pattern for Q1 FY2022-23, Dolly Khanna holds 3,48,622 Zuari Industries shares, which is 1.17 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in shareholding pattern of the company for January to March 2022 quarter, he name was missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company. This means, Dilly Khanna bought fresh stake in the company during April to June quarter of current financial year.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Manali Petrochemicals

As per Manali Petrochemicals shareholding pattern for recently ended June 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 18,78,084 company shares or 1.09 per cent stake in the company. In shareholding pattern of Manali Petrochemicals for Q4FY22, ace investor's name was missing from the list of individual shareholders. This means, Dolly Khanna bought fresh shares of the company during April to June quarter of current fiscal.

However, it would be difficult to establish whether Dolly Khanna has bought all these shares in one shot or she bought in a calibrated manner. It is also difficult to establish whether Dolly Khanna bought entire stake in Q1FY23 because exchange filing rules make it mandatory for the listed companies to share names of the shareholders in their shareholding pattern, if their stake in the company is 1 per cent or above. It might be possible that the ace investor had been holding some shares of these companies in Q4FY22 but her shareholding had been below 1 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.