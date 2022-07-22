Dolly Khanna adds these two small-cap stocks in her portfolio2 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 01:01 PM IST
- Dolly Khanna holds 1.17 per cent stake Zuari Industries
Listen to this article
Dolly Khanna is know for investing in lesser known small-cap and micro-cap stocks that tends to beat key benchmark return by huge margin. To continue reaping higher returns from her portfolio stocks, Chennai-based investor rejig her portfolio on a regular basis keeping retail investors interested in her portfolio. Hence, for those retail stock market investors and Dalal Street observers who scan Dolly Khanna portfolio, there is a piece of news.