Dolly Khanna adds these two small-cap stocks in her portfolio

However, it would be difficult to establish whether Dolly Khanna has bought all these shares in one shot or she bought in a calibrated manner. It is also difficult to establish whether Dolly Khanna bought entire stake in Q1FY23 because exchange filing rules make it mandatory for the listed companies to share names of the shareholders in their shareholding pattern, if their stake in the company is 1 per cent or above. It might be possible that the ace investor had been holding some shares of these companies in Q4FY22 but her shareholding had been below 1 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.