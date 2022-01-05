Indian ace investor and stock market trader Dolly Khanna has made a fresh entry during the October-December period into multibagger stock Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure, that has rallied over 483% in a year's period. In six months alone, Tinna Rubber shares have surged more than 154%.

As per the recent BSE shareholding pattern, Dolly Khanna has bought 1.67% stake or 1,42,739 shares in the company as of December 2021 quarter. She did not hold any stake in the previous quarter, data showed.

Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Limited is India's leading tyre material recycler with 5 state of the art recycling plants, a fully integrated company converting waste tyres into downstream value added products. The company supplies recycled rubber material to leading tire manufacturing and conveyor belt companies in India and globally.

On the other hand, she has raised her stake in another multibagger stock Talbros Automative Components Ltd during the third quarter. She holds 1.71% stake as of December 2021 as compared to 1.25% stake in the previous quarter of September 2021, BSE shareholding data showed.

Auto parts company Talbros Automative shares have given multibagger return of over 172% in a year. Talbros is a diversified auto component player with presence across automobile categories in Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Two-wheelers, Three-wheelers, Agricultural machinery, Off-loaders and Industrial vehicles.

Dolly Khanna is known for picking lesser known stocks from midcap and smallcap segment. The Chennai-based investor, who has been investing in the stock markets since 1996, publicly holds 16 stocks and has a net worth of over ₹386 crore, as per Trendlyne.

Her portfolio is managed by her husband Rajiv Khanna. Dolly Khanna's portfolio typically leans towards more traditional stocks in manufacturing, textile, chemicals and sugar stocks.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.