Indian ace investor and stock market trader Dolly Khanna has made a fresh entry into multibagger stock Ajanta Soya during the October-December period. Ajanta Soya shares have rallied more than 230% in a year's period while rising over 110% in the last six months alone. From trading around ₹70 per share level, the stock currently hovers over 233 apiece on the BSE.

Dolly Khanna's name has appeared in the recent shareholding pattern released by Ajanta Soya on the BSE. She did not hold any stake in the company in the previous quarter of September 2021. Khanna holds 1.11% stake or 1,78,500 shares in Ajanta Soya as of December 2021.

Ajanta Soya Limited is a leading manufacturer and marketer of Vanaspati, Cooking Oils and Bakery applications. It is engaged in the primary business of manufacturing various kinds of cooking oil with applications products for bakery like biscuits, puffs, pastries and other applications.

Meanwhile, the investor also bought fresh stake in another multibagger stock Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure during the third quarter. Khanna holds 1.67% stake in the company. Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Limited is India's leading tyre material recycler and supplies recycled rubber material to leading tire manufacturing and conveyor belt companies in India and globally.

Dolly Khanna is known for picking lesser known stocks from midcap and smallcap segment, and her portfolio is tracked widely by the stock market participants. The Chennai-based investor, who has been investing in the stock markets since 1996, publicly holds 16 stocks and has a net worth of over ₹400 crore, as per Trendlyne. Her portfolio typically leans towards more traditional stocks in manufacturing, textile, chemicals and sugar stocks.

