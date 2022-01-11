Dolly Khanna portfolio: Investor picks up stake in this multibagger stock in Q3

Dolly Khanna is known for picking lesser known stocks from midcap and smallcap segment, and her portfolio is tracked widely by the stock market participants. The Chennai-based investor, who has been investing in the stock markets since 1996, publicly holds 16 stocks and has a net worth of over ₹400 crore, as per Trendlyne. Her portfolio typically leans towards more traditional stocks in manufacturing, textile, chemicals and sugar stocks.