Dolly Khanna's portfolio is closely followed by retail investors and market observers as the Chennai-based ace investor has a knack of investing in small-cap stocks that goes on to generate alpha return by huge margin. So, for followers of Dolly Khanna portfolio, beginning of a new quarter is not just important from company's quarterly earnings but it is important from the shareholding pattern of listed companies as well. It helps ace investor's followers to know the latest changes in her portfolio and the smart money flow in the market during the last quarter.

For such retail investors who follow Dolly Khanna portfolio, there is a piece of stock market news today. Ace investor Dolly Khanna has trimmed her stake in Mangalore Chemicals share during April to June 20222 quarter. The Chennai-based ace investor has booked partial profit in the stock and now her stake in the company has come down from 1.66 per cent to 1.46 per cent during April to June 2022 quarter.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Mangalore Chemicals

According to Managalore Chemicals shareholding pattern for Q1FY23, Dolly Khanna holds 17,24,990 Managalore Chemicals shares or 1.46 per cent stake in the company. In January to March 2022 shareholding pattern of the chemical company, Dolly Khanna holding was 19,63,104 shares, which was 1.66 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. This means, Chennai-based ace investor sold out 2,38,114 Mangalore Chemicals shares or 0.20 per cent stake in the company.

However, it would be difficult to ascertain whether the market investor sold out all these stocks in one shot or she sold out her 0.20 per cent stake in a calibrated manner because shareholding pattern doesn't divulge selling pattern of its shareholders who own more 1 per cent or more shares in the company.

In January to March 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna has increased her stake in the company from around 1.50 per cent to 1.66 per cent.

As per the exchange rules, listed companies are bound to share names of the shareholders who own 1 per cent or more stake in the company. However, this rule doesn't made it mandatory for the listed companies to share the details of buy and sell of its shares.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.