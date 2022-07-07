Dolly Khanna books partial profit in this chemical stock in Q1FY23. Details here

Dolly Khanna's portfolio is closely followed by retail investors and market observers as the Chennai-based ace investor has a knack of investing in small-cap stocks that goes on to generate alpha return by huge margin. So, for followers of Dolly Khanna portfolio, beginning of a new quarter is not just important from company's quarterly earnings but it is important from the shareholding pattern of listed companies as well. It helps ace investor's followers to know the latest changes in her portfolio and the smart money flow in the market during the last quarter.

