Dolly Khanna portfolio: Beginning of a financial year is not just an arrival of company's earnings season, but also sharing of the shareholding pattern of listed companies. This shareholding pattern gives market observers an idea about the smart money movement in the quarter gone by as exchange rule makes it mandatory for the listed companies to share names of the shareholders who own 1 per cent of more shares of the company.

For such market observers, there is a piece of stock market news as ace investor Dolly Khanna has booked partial profit in her portfolio stock Aries Agro Ltd. Chennai-based investor has trimmed her stake from 1.34 per cent to 1.25 per cent in the company.

Dolly Khanna shareholding

According to Aries Agro shareholding pattern for April to June 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 1,62,000 shares, which is 1.25 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. In January to March 2022 shareholding pattern of Aries Agro Ltd, Dolly Khanna was holding 1,74,058 shares, which is 1.34 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. This means Dolly Khanna offloaded 14,058 shares of 0.09 per cent stake in the company during April to June 2022 quarter. However, it would be difficult to establish, whether Dolly Khanna sold out all these Aries Agro shares in one shot or she did it in a calibrated manner.

as per the exchange rules, a listed company is bound to share names of the shareholders who hold 1 per cent or more shares of the company. But, the exchange rule doesn't made it mandatory for the companies to share details related to buying and selling of shares. Hence, shareholding pattern can only give the shareholding status of ace investors but not the details in regard to their deals executed during the quarter gone by.

Dolly Khanna had kept her shareholding in Aries Agro unchanged during January to March 2022 quarter whereas she had trimmed her stake in the company during September to December 2021 quarter.

In April to June 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna has added 2 new stocks in her portfolio whereas she has trimmed stake in her 7 portfolio stocks. In this period, she has raised stake in two portfolio stocks too. A good number of her portfolio stocks are yet file their shareholding pattern at Indian exchanges.