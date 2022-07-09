Dolly Khanna books partial profit in this small-cap agro stock. Details here

According to Aries Agro shareholding pattern for April to June 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 1,62,000 shares, which is 1.25 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. In January to March 2022 shareholding pattern of Aries Agro Ltd, Dolly Khanna was holding 1,74,058 shares, which is 1.34 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. This means Dolly Khanna offloaded 14,058 shares of 0.09 per cent stake in the company during April to June 2022 quarter. However, it would be difficult to establish, whether Dolly Khanna sold out all these Aries Agro shares in one shot or she did it in a calibrated manner.