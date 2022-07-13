Dolly Khanna books profit in chemical stock despite 45% YTD return2 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 01:06 PM IST
- Dolly Khanna ahs offloaded her shareholding in Khaitan Chemicals shares during April to June 2022 quarter
Dolly Khanna is know for betting high on lesser known small-cap and micro-cap stocks that generates alpha return in small time. That's why in last few years, especially after the market rebound post-Covid, a good number of Dolly Khanna shares have delivered stellar multibagger returns. In fact, Dolly Khanna portfolio stocks have dominated the list of both multibagger stocks and multibagger penny stocks. However, for those who follow Dolly Khanna portfolio to get a cue about movement of smart money at Indian stock market, booking profit on time is also important.