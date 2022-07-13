Dolly Khanna is know for betting high on lesser known small-cap and micro-cap stocks that generates alpha return in small time. That's why in last few years, especially after the market rebound post-Covid, a good number of Dolly Khanna shares have delivered stellar multibagger returns. In fact, Dolly Khanna portfolio stocks have dominated the list of both multibagger stocks and multibagger penny stocks. However, for those who follow Dolly Khanna portfolio to get a cue about movement of smart money at Indian stock market , booking profit on time is also important.

Dolly Khanna has booked profit in chemical stock Khaitan Chemicals And Fertilizers that has delivered 45 per cent return to its shareholders in year-to-date time. For last one month, this chemical stock has been under sell-off heat and it has shed around 10 per cent in last one month. The Chennai-based investor has booked profit in Khaitan Chemicals shares became public once the company's shareholding pattern for April to June 2022 became available on the Indian exchanges' website.

In the latest shareholding pattern of the chemical company, Dolly Khanna's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders who owned 1 per cent or more shares of the company by 30th June 2022.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Khaitan Chemicals

According to shareholding pattern of Khaitan Chemicals for Q1FY23, Dolly Khanna's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders whereas the ace investor was holding 9,89,591 shares or 1.02 per cent stake in the company. This means, Dolly Khanna has offloaded her shareholding during April to June 2022. However, it can be established whether the ace investor sold out entire shares or she sold out her stake in the chemical stock to an extent that her shareholding went down below 1 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

As per the exchange rules, listed companies are bound to name shareholders who own 1 per cent or more shares of the company while sharing shareholding pattern of the company for the quarter gone by. However, it is not mandatory for the companies to share details of buying and selling of stocks. Hence, it can't be established whether the ace investor has offloaded her whole holdings or she still holds stock, which is below 1 per cent of the total paid up capital of the chemical company.

Dolly Khanna had added this chemical stock in her portfolio during January to March 2022 quarter. This means, ace investor has booked profit in the stock after holding it for just one quarter.