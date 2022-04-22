Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Dolly Khanna books profit in this multibagger fashion stock in Q4

Dolly Khanna portfolio: In December 2021 shareholding pattern of the company, Chennai-based investor was holding 2,08,004 company shares, which was near 1 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company.
2 min read . 07:17 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: Dolly Khanna's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders in shareholding pattern of the company for Q4FY22

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based investor has done a lot of rejig in her portfolio in recently ended March 2022 quarter. The marquee investor entered 6 new stocks in Q4FY22 and booked partial profit in 6 portfolio stocks. However, the market magnet has dropped surprise for Dalal Street observers after bookin profit in multibagger fashion stock Monte Carlo Fashions. In shareholding pattern of the company for Q4 FY2021-22, Dolly Khanna's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Monte Carlo Fashions

As mentioned above, according to Monte Carlo Fashions shareholding pattern for Q4FY22, Dolly Khanna's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders who own 1 per cent shares of the company. In shareholding pattern for December 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna was holding 2,08,004 Monte Carlo Fashions shares, which was near 1 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. This means Dolly Khanna sold out her company shares during Q4 FY2021-22.

However, it would be difficult to ascertain whether Dolly Khanna sold out her entire Monte Carlo Fashions shares or she sold out Monte Carlo Fashions shares to an extent that her shareholding in the company came below 1 per cent. As per the exchange communication rules, it is mandatory for a listed company to share names of individual shareholders who own 1 per cent or more shares in the company.

Monte Carlo Fashions share price history

In last one month, Monte Carlo Fashions share price has surged from around 499 to 595 apiece levels, logging around 20 per cent appreciation in this time. In last 6 months, this Dolly Khanna share has shot up from around 390 to 595, delivering around 50 per cent return to its shareholders. However, in last one year, this multibagger Dolly Khanna share's price has ascended from 223 to 595 levels, logging 165 per cent rise in this period.