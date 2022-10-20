Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based investor is known for investing in lesser known small-cap stocks that tends to generate alpha return in small time horizon. Therefore, a good number of retail investors follow Dolly Khanna-owned shares as it gives them an idea about the smart money's movement on Dalal Street. For such investors, there is a piece of stock market news . Ace investor Dolly Khanna has booked profit in her portfolio stock Goa Carbon despite 15 per cent return in Q2FY23.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Goa Carbon

As per the shareholding pattern of Goa Carbon for July to September 2022 period, Dolly Khanna's name doesn't appear in the list of individual shareholders of the company. However, in April to June 2022 shareholding pattern of Goa Carbon, Dolly Khanna's name was existing in the list of individual shareholders who owned 1 per cent or more paid up capital of the company. In April to June 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna was holding 98,637 Goa Carbon shares or 1.08 per cent stake in the company.

This means, Chennai-based ace investor has booked profit in this company or she has sold out her stocks to an extent that her shareholding in the company came below 1 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. As per the exchange rules, it is mandatory for a listed company to share names of individual shareholders who own 1 per cent or more shares of the company. But, they are not bound to share details in regard to buying and selling of stocks. So, shareholding pattern don't establish whether Dolly Khanna has sold out her entire stake in the company or she has booked partial profit leading to her shareholding going below 1 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

Goa Carbon share price history

Goa Carbon shares had closed at ₹371.55 apiece on NSE on 30th June 2022 whereas it ended at ₹428.35 levels on 30th September 2022, yielding around 15 per cent in second quarter of the current financial year. During this period, NSE Nifty has surged from 15,780 to 17,094 levels, delivering around 8.32 per cent return in Q2FY23. Similarly, in recently ended September 2022 quarter, BSE Sensex shot up from 53,018 to 57,426 levels, ascending to the tune of 8.30 per cent in this time. So, Goa Carbon shares have given almost double than the key benchmark indices.