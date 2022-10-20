Dolly Khanna books profit in this portfolio stock despite 15% return in Q2

This means, Chennai-based ace investor has booked profit in this company or she has sold out her stocks to an extent that her shareholding in the company came below 1 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. As per the exchange rules, it is mandatory for a listed company to share names of individual shareholders who own 1 per cent or more shares of the company. But, they are not bound to share details in regard to buying and selling of stocks. So, shareholding pattern don't establish whether Dolly Khanna has sold out her entire stake in the company or she has booked partial profit leading to her shareholding going below 1 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}