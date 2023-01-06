Dolly Khanna books profit in this small-cap stock during Q3FY232 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 09:15 AM IST
- Dolly Khanna's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders of small-cap stock in shareholding data for Q3FY23
Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based investor has booked profit in small-cap company NCL Industries Ltd. As per the shareholding pattern of NCL Industries for recently ended December 2022 quarter, ace investor's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders. In Q2FY23 quarter, Dolly Khanna was holding 1.31 per cent stake in the company. This means, Dolly Khanna has offloaded her shareholding in the company during October to December 2022 quarter.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started