Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based investor has booked profit in small-cap company NCL Industries Ltd. As per the shareholding pattern of NCL Industries for recently ended December 2022 quarter, ace investor's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders. In Q2FY23 quarter, Dolly Khanna was holding 1.31 per cent stake in the company. This means, Dolly Khanna has offloaded her shareholding in the company during October to December 2022 quarter.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in NCL Industries

As per the shareholding pattern of NCL Industries for October to December 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna's name is absconding from the list of individual shareholders of the company whereas in July to September 2022 quarter of NCL Industries shareholding data, Dolly Khanna was holding 5,94,533 company shares or 1.31 per cent stake in the company. This means, Chennai-based ace investor has booked profit in the small-cap stock during Q3FY23. In April to June 202 quarter, Dolly Khanna was owning 6,91,533 NCL Industries shares, which was 1.53 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. So, Dolly Khanna was bearish on the small-cap scrip after ushering in FY23.

However, it would be difficult to ascertain whether Dolly Khanna sold out her entire stake in the company or she has offloaded her stake to an extent that her shareholding in the company has went down below one per cent. As per the stock market rules, a listed company is bound to share names of shareholders who own one per cent or more stake in the company. So, there is a possibility that Dolly Khanna has either sold out her entire stake in the company or she has booked partial profit in the scrip and now her shareholding in the stock is below 1 per cent. TI is also can't be established whether Dolly Khanna sold out these shares in one shot or she offloaded these shares in a calibrated manner because shareholding pattern of the company don't divulge details of buying and selling of stocks.

NCL Industries share price has remained under base building mode for last one year. In this time, this small-cap Dolly Khanna-backed stock has nosedived from 227.20 to 175.50 apiece levels, clocking around 25 per cent dip in this time.

