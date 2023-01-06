Dolly Khanna books profit in this small-cap stock during Q3FY23

However, it would be difficult to ascertain whether Dolly Khanna sold out her entire stake in the company or she has offloaded her stake to an extent that her shareholding in the company has went down below one per cent. As per the stock market rules, a listed company is bound to share names of shareholders who own one per cent or more stake in the company. So, there is a possibility that Dolly Khanna has either sold out her entire stake in the company or she has booked partial profit in the scrip and now her shareholding in the stock is below 1 per cent. TI is also can't be established whether Dolly Khanna sold out these shares in one shot or she offloaded these shares in a calibrated manner because shareholding pattern of the company don't divulge details of buying and selling of stocks.

