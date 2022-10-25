Dolly Khanna adds this infra stock in her portfolio in Q2

Dolly Khanna has increased her stake in auto parts Talbros Automative Components Ltd to 1.22% stake or 1,50,215 equity shares in the company as of September 2022, which is up from 1.10% stake or 1,35,215 shares she held in the previous quarter of April-June 2022 period. Meanwhile, she also raised stake in in textiles company Deepak Spinners to 1.21% stake or 86,763 equity shares in the company during Q2, which is up from 1.17% stake or 83,763 shares.