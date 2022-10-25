Dolly Khanna adds this infra stock in her portfolio in Q2

Dolly Khanna adds this infra stock in her portfolio in Q21 min read . 03:32 PM IST
- Dolly Khanna is known for picking lesser known stocks from midcap and smallcap segment
Indian ace investor and stock market trader Dolly Khanna has bought fresh stake in infra company J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd during the second quarter of the current fiscal or Q2 FY23.
As per the recent shareholding data released for the quarter ended September released on the BSE, the veteran investor holds 1.08% stake or 8,13,976 equity shares in the company as of September 2022. She did not hold any stake in the previous quarter of three-month April-June 2022 period.
J Kumar Infraprojects is a Mumbai-based construction company. J Kumar Infra shares are up more than 38% in 2022 (YTD) so far, whereas the infra stock is up more than 40% in a year's period.
Well-known investor Dolly Khanna is known for picking lesser known stocks from midcap and smallcap segment. Dolly Khanna's portfolio typically leans towards more traditional stocks in manufacturing, textile, chemicals and sugar stocks. The Chennai-based investor, who has been investing in the stock markets since 1996, publicly holds 25 stocks with a net worth of over ₹501 crore, as per Trendlyne.
Dolly Khanna has increased her stake in auto parts Talbros Automative Components Ltd to 1.22% stake or 1,50,215 equity shares in the company as of September 2022, which is up from 1.10% stake or 1,35,215 shares she held in the previous quarter of April-June 2022 period. Meanwhile, she also raised stake in in textiles company Deepak Spinners to 1.21% stake or 86,763 equity shares in the company during Q2, which is up from 1.17% stake or 83,763 shares.
