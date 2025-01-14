In the December quarter (Q3FY25), ace investor Dolly Khanna has bought stake 1.07 percent stake in Stove Kraft. Prominent investor Ashish Kacholia also holds a 1.75 percent stake in Stove Kraft, a position unchanged from the September quarter.

Along with Stove Kraft, Khanna also added small-cap metal firm Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys to her portfolio in the December quarter.

Khanna acquired a 1.07 percent stake in Stove Kraft, purchasing 3,54,541 shares in the kitchen and home appliance company. Additionally, she bought 6,23,464 shares of small-cap metal firm Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, representing a 1.16 percent stake.

This marks a fresh entry for Khanna in both companies, as she did not hold stakes in them during the September quarter or had holdings below the 1 percent disclosure threshold.

Other Holdings According to data from Trendlyne, Dolly Khanna publicly holds 20 stocks with a net worth exceeding ₹476.4 crore as per the latest corporate filings.

In the December quarter, Khanna increased her stake in Prakash Industries Ltd by acquiring an additional 1,95,000 equity shares, raising her holding to 1.28 percent. She now owns 22,95,178 shares of the company.

Her stake in Chennai Petroleum Corporation remained unchanged, with Khanna continuing to hold 1,618,520 equity shares or a 1.09 percent stake as of December 31, 2024.

Khanna signaled a potential exit from Repco Home Finance Ltd, as her name was absent from the key shareholders' list for the December quarter. Her stake fell below 1 percent, compared to the 1.13 percent holding she reported as of September 30, 2024.

She also sold 76,376 equity shares of Selan Exploration Technology, reducing her stake to 1,86,293 shares (1.23 percent). Despite this reduction, the company’s stock has surged by 50 percent over the past year, with her remaining stake valued at ₹14.6 crore.

Other notable reductions included: Prakash Pipes: Khanna sold 18,000 shares, bringing her holding to 8,88,052 shares (3.71 percent).

Nile Ltd: She offloaded a little over 4,000 shares, cutting her stake to 34,190 shares (1.14 percent).