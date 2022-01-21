Dolly Khanna's name has appeared in the list of individual shareholders of Monte Carlo Fashions, who own more than 1 per cent share of the company. The information came to public domain after the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) shared Monte Carlo Fashions shareholding pattern for recently ended December 2021 quarter on its website. In this shareholding pattern of the company, Chennai-based ace investor holds 1 per cent stake in the company.

Those who scan Dolly Khanna portfolio for value picks should note that Monte Carlo Fashions shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has yielded near 190 per cent to its shareholders in last one year.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Monte Carlo Fashions

According to Monte Carlo Fashions shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 2,08,004 Monte Carlo Fashions shares, which is 1 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company. Interestingly, in shareholding pattern of the company for July to September 2021, Dolly Khanna name was missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company who owned more than 1 per cent company shares. This means, Dolly Khann has bought these 2,08,004 shares or 1 per cent stake in the company during October to December 2021 quarter.

Monte Carlo Fashions share price history

Monte Carlo Fashions shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. According to Monte Carlo Fashions share price history, in last one year, this new Dolly Khanna share's price has risen from around ₹225 to ₹658, yielding near 190 per cent to its shareholders in this period. This Dolly Khanna share has given stellar return to its shareholders in recent times too. In last 6 months, Monte Carlo Fashions share price has shot up from around ₹356 to ₹658 apiece levels, appreciating to the tune of near 85 per cent in this period. Similarly, in last one month, this share has risen from 573 to ₹658 per share levels, logging near 15 per cent rise in this period.

Like Dolly Khanna, stock market analysts are highly bullish on this multibagger stock. They are of the opinion that one can add this counter in one’s stock portfolio for near term target of ₹740. Monte Carlo Fashions share price today is ₹658 apiece.

Speaking on Monte Carlo Fashions share price outlook; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, “This new Dolly Khanna share looks positive on chart pattern and one can buy and hold the counter at current levels for one month target of ₹740 per share levels keeping stop loss at ₹600 apiece levels."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

