Dolly Khanna buys stake in multibagger fashion stock. Do you own?

Monte Carlo Fashions shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. According to Monte Carlo Fashions share price history, in last one year, this new Dolly Khanna share's price has risen from around ₹225 to ₹658, yielding near 190 per cent to its shareholders in this period. This Dolly Khanna share has given stellar return to its shareholders in recent times too. In last 6 months, Monte Carlo Fashions share price has shot up from around ₹356 to ₹658 apiece levels, appreciating to the tune of near 85 per cent in this period. Similarly, in last one month, this share has risen from 573 to ₹658 per share levels, logging near 15 per cent rise in this period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}