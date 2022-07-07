Dolly Khanna portfolio: An end of a quarter is not just beginning of earnings season, but it is important from the perspective of shareholding pattern that listed companies share with the stock exchanges on quarterly basis. These shareholding patterns help market observers, who track ace investors' portfolio closely, know how the ace investors have traded in the quarter gone by. For them, there is a piece of stock market news . Chennai-based ace investor Dolly Khanna has added Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited in her portfolio during Q1FY23.

Dolly Khanna's name has appeared in the list of individual shareholders who own 1 per cent or more company shares in April to June 2022 quarter. In January to March 2022 quarter, her name was missing from this list. This means, ace investor has bought fresh shares of the company during the first quarter of current financial year. However, it would be difficult to ascertain whether she bought entire company shares in this quarter or in one shot or she had bought some shares of the company earlier.

As per the exchange rules, listed companies are bound to share names of such shareholders who own 1 per cent of more company shares. So, it would be difficult to establish whether Dolly Khanna bought all shares in this quarter or she bought some shares in earlier quarter(s) and some in the Q1FY23.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Chennai Petroleum Corporation

According to Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited shareholding pattern for April to June 2022 period, Dolly Khanna holds 48,69,474 company shares, which is 3.27 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price history

This new Dolly Khanna portfolio stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2022. In year-to-date (YTD) time, it has delivered multibagger return to its shareholders. In a period in which Sensex, Nifty, BSE Small-cap and Mid-cap indices have delivered negative return, this energy stock has surged from around ₹103 to around ₹275 levels, logging around 160 per cent rise in this period.

Dolly Khanna's portfolio typically leans towards more traditional stocks in manufacturing, textile, chemicals and sugar stocks.

