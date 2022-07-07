Dolly Khanna buys stake in multibagger stock that has given 160% YTD return2 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 11:03 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: Dolly Khanna owns 3.27 per cent stake in her new portfolio stock
Listen to this article
Dolly Khanna portfolio: An end of a quarter is not just beginning of earnings season, but it is important from the perspective of shareholding pattern that listed companies share with the stock exchanges on quarterly basis. These shareholding patterns help market observers, who track ace investors' portfolio closely, know how the ace investors have traded in the quarter gone by. For them, there is a piece of stock market news. Chennai-based ace investor Dolly Khanna has added Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited in her portfolio during Q1FY23.