Dolly Khanna buys stake in multibagger stock that has given 160% YTD return

Dolly Khanna's name has appeared in the list of individual shareholders who own 1 per cent or more company shares in April to June 2022 quarter. In January to March 2022 quarter, her name was missing from this list. This means, ace investor has bought fresh shares of the company during the first quarter of current financial year. However, it would be difficult to ascertain whether she bought entire company shares in this quarter or in one shot or she had bought some shares of the company earlier.