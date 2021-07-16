Dolly Khanna , who is known for picking lesser-known stocks from the midcap and smallcap space for her portfolio, has recently added two more stocks from the fertilizer space. The Chennai-based marquee investor has bought stakes in Rama Phosphates Limited and Aries Agro Limited during the April-June 2021 quarter, the recent shareholding data showed.

As per Rama Phosphates' BSE shareholding pattern, Khanna held 312,509 equity shares, or 1.8%, in the company as of June 30, 2021. The investor entered Aries Agro during the quarter by buying 1.49% stake or 194,336 equity shares. She did not have stakes in these companies during the March 2021 quarter, data showed.

These stocks have given multibagger returns as Rama Phosphates is up around 600% in the last one year and Aries Agro has surged 200% during the same period.

Rama Phosphates Limited (RPL) is one of the leading Single Super Phosphate (SSP) fertilizer manufacturing companies in India. It has fertilizer manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Aries Agro is in the business of manufacturing of micronutrients and other customized nutritional products for plants and animals. Aries product line includes secondary nutrients - sulphur, magnesium and water-soluble complexes of nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium among others.

Separately, the Chennai-based investor increased her stake in Talbros Automotive Components and NCL Industries which she even held in the previous quarters. In June, Khanna bought 76,555 shares or about 1.06% stake in textile company Deepak Spinners through a bulk deal. She also bought stake in the entertainment company Shemaroo Entertainment during the first quarter.

Khanna, who has been investing in the stock markets since 1996, has a net worth of over ₹339.7 crore, as per Trendlyne. Her portfolio is managed by her husband Rajiv Khanna. Dolly Khanna's portfolio typically leans towards more traditional stocks in manufacturing, textile, chemicals and sugar stocks.

