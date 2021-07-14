Dolly Khanna buys stake in this auto-component company

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Multibagger stocks 2021: Dolly Khanna has a reputation of investing in lesser known stocks that tends to outperform benchmark returns by a large margin. Recently, the marquee investor has added one more lesser-known stock Talbros Automotive Components stock in her portfolio making total number of Dolly Khanna portfolio stocks to go up to 12. Dolly Khanna bought 1.51 per cent shares of the auto component company, which is one of the multibagger stocks of 2021 because it has delivered whopping 215 per cent return in the last one year.

Dolly Khanna net worth in Talbros Automotive Components

As per the shareholding pattern of this Dolly Khanna portfolio company for June 2021, available with the BSE, Dolly Khanna holds 1,86,054 company shares which is to the tune of 1.51 per cent of the net company shares. Talbros Automotive Components share price today is ₹323.70 mark at NSE (Time: 1:09 PM) that means Dolly Khanna net worth in the company is ₹6,02,25,679.80 or ₹6.02 crore.

This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has delivered around 15.75 per cent to its share holders in the last one month while in the last 6 months, this auto stock has given whopping 78 per cent return to the share holders. However, in the last one year, the Dolly Khanna share has yielded staggering 215 per cent that helped the counter make a cut into the list of multibagger stocks in 2021 in India.

