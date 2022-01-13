Dolly Khanna buys stake in this coding and marking stock. FPI follows

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based ace investor's name has appeared in Control Print shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 quarter. During this period, Dolly Khanna bought 1.04 per cent fresh stake in the coding and marking company and added Control Print share in her portfolio. In Q3 FY2021-22, mutual funds have kept their stake in the company unchanged whereas Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have raised their stake by adding 0.02 per cent shares of the company in its portfolio.

According to shareholding pattern of Control Print for Q3FY22, Dolly Khanna holds 1,70,207 shares, which is 1.04 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. As Dolly Khanna's name was not in the individual shareholders' list in September 2021 quarter, this means that ace investor has bought these shares in third quarter of the current fiscal.

Like Dolly Khanna, FPIs are also bullish on Control Print shares. As per the recently ended December 2021 quarter, FPIs hold 11,47,205 shares of the company or 7.02 per cent stake in the company. In September 2021 quarter, their shareholding in the company was at 11,42,556 shares, which was 7 per cent of the net paid up capital of the company. So, in Q3FY22, FPIs raised their shareholding in the company by adding 4649 fresh shares of the company in its portfolio.

However, mutual funds shareholding in this new Dolly Khanna share has remained steady. In December 2021 shareholding pattern of Control Print, mutual funds hold 12,48,459 shares or 7.64 per cent stake in the company which is same as it was in the shareholding pattern of the company in previous quarter. So, mutual funds have continued with the same conviction in regard to this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock.

