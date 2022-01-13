Dolly Khanna buys stake in this coding and marking stock. FPI follows

Like Dolly Khanna, FPIs are also bullish on Control Print shares. As per the recently ended December 2021 quarter, FPIs hold 11,47,205 shares of the company or 7.02 per cent stake in the company. In September 2021 quarter, their shareholding in the company was at 11,42,556 shares, which was 7 per cent of the net paid up capital of the company. So, in Q3FY22, FPIs raised their shareholding in the company by adding 4649 fresh shares of the company in its portfolio.

