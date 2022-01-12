Dolly Khanna buys stake in this multibagger poultry stock. Should you buy?

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dolly Khanna portfolio: After the beginning of New Year, retail investors are busy scanning ace investors portfolio as it helps them find value picks. They keep an eye on the shareholding pattern of the listed companies as well as it helps them know the direction which smart money is moving. For such investors, there is a piece of good news as Chennai-based ace investor Dolly Khanna has bough stake in Simran Farms Ltd — a poultry hatcheries company. Simran Farms shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has delivered near 235 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year. However, stock market experts are still bullish on the counter as they believe that it may double shareholders money in next two years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dolly Khanna portfolio: After the beginning of New Year, retail investors are busy scanning ace investors portfolio as it helps them find value picks. They keep an eye on the shareholding pattern of the listed companies as well as it helps them know the direction which smart money is moving. For such investors, there is a piece of good news as Chennai-based ace investor Dolly Khanna has bough stake in Simran Farms Ltd — a poultry hatcheries company. Simran Farms shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has delivered near 235 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year. However, stock market experts are still bullish on the counter as they believe that it may double shareholders money in next two years.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Simran Farms {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Simran Farms Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

As per shareholding pattern of the poultry hatcheries company for recently ended December 2021 quarter, Dolly Khann's name appears in the list of individual shareholders who hold 1 per cent of more company shares of the company. Chennai-based ace investors holds 66,135 Simran Farms shares, which is 1.74 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Outlook of new Dolly Khanna share

Though, Simran Farms is a multibagger stock in 2021, stock market experts are expecting the Bull Run in this counter to continue. According to experts, this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has strong support at ₹120 and ₹160 and one can expect this multibagger stock to go up to ₹444 in 2 years from its current levels of ₹195 apiece.

Speaking on this Dolly Khanna share price outlook for near term; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "The stock has immediate support at ₹160 whereas the multibagger stock is facing strong resistance at ₹200 as well. So, one can buy the counter either above ₹200 or around ₹170 to ₹180 levels for near term target of ₹225 maintaining stop loss at ₹160." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}