Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based investor is known for investing in lesser known small-cap stocks that tends to generate alpha return over the time. that's why a good number of retail investors follow her portfolio and keep on scanning her portfolio stocks from time to time. In Q1FY23, Dolly Khanna has done a lot of rejig in her portfolio. She added 5 news stocks in her portfolio in this period whereas she trimmed stake in near 15 stocks. During April to June 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna offloaded her stake in six stocks as well. However, dropping surprise for Dalal Street observers, she added Monte Carlo Fashions shares in her portfolio that she had offloaded during January to March 2022.

Dolly Khanna shareholding

As per the shareholding pattern of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd for April to June 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna's name appears in the list of individual shareholders of the company. However, in shareholding pattern of the company for March 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna's name was missing, though she had added this fashion stock in her portfolio in October to December 2021 period. So, in short, Dolly Khanna has re-added this multibagger stock in her portfolio after offloading it in previous quarter.

In Monte Carlo Fashions shareholding pattern for April to June 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 3,69,032 shares or 1.78 per cent stake in the company. She had added this fashion stock in her portfolio in Q3FY22 buying 2,08,004 shares of the company, which was 1 per cent of total paid up capital of the company at that time.

Monte Carlo Fashions share price history

This new Dolly Khanna share is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. In last one year, this fashion stock has surged from around ₹355 to ₹766 apiece levels, logging around 115 per cent rise in this period. Similarly, in last two years, this stock has risen from around ₹163 to ₹766 apiece levels, delivering 370 per cent return to its shareholders in this time horizon.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.