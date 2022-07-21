Dolly Khanna buys stake in this multibagger stock after offloading in Q4FY22

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based investor is known for investing in lesser known small-cap stocks that tends to generate alpha return over the time. that's why a good number of retail investors follow her portfolio and keep on scanning her portfolio stocks from time to time. In Q1FY23, Dolly Khanna has done a lot of rejig in her portfolio. She added 5 news stocks in her portfolio in this period whereas she trimmed stake in near 15 stocks. During April to June 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna offloaded her stake in six stocks as well. However, dropping surprise for Dalal Street observers, she added Monte Carlo Fashions shares in her portfolio that she had offloaded during January to March 2022.

