Dolly Khanna buys stake in this multibagger stock in Q1FY23. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 12:59 PM IST
Dolly Khanna is known for investing in lesser known micro stocks that tends to outperform key benchmark indices over the time. Being known to this feature of picking stocks, Chennai-based investor has added National Oxygen Ltd. shares in her portfolio. National Oxygen is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produces in last one year. After this addition, two new multibagger stocks have entered Dolly Khanna portfolio in April to June 2022 quarter. However, a good number of listed company's shareholding pattern is still awaited.