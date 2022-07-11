Dolly Khanna is known for investing in lesser known micro stocks that tends to outperform key benchmark indices over the time. Being known to this feature of picking stocks, Chennai-based investor has added National Oxygen Ltd. shares in her portfolio. National Oxygen is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produces in last one year. After this addition, two new multibagger stocks have entered Dolly Khanna portfolio in April to June 2022 quarter. However, a good number of listed company's shareholding pattern is still awaited.

Dolly Khanna shareholding

As per National Oxygen Ltd shareholding pattern for recently ended June 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna has bought 51,784 shares or 1.08 per cent stake in the company. However, in national Oxygen's shareholding pattern for January to March 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna's name was missing from the list of individual shareholders who owned 1 per cent or more shares of the company. So, it is clear that Dolly Khanna bought stake in the company during April to June 2022 quarter. But, it would be difficult to establish whether Dolly Khanna bought all these shares in one shot or she bought these shares in a calibrated manner. It is also difficult to establish whether the ace Indian investor bought all these shares in Q1FY23 or she bought these shares in more than one quarter.

As per the exchange rules, it is mandatory for the listed companies to share names of the individual shareholders who own 1 per cent of more shares of the company. However, this exchange rule doesn't make it mandatory for them to share details of buying and selling of shares. So, the shareholding pattern only give information about the number of shares and percentage stake hold by the shareholders at the end of the quarter gone by.

In April to June 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna has raised stake in two companies Ajanta Soya and Tinna Rubber and Infrastructrue Ltd whereas she cut down her stake in six companies but kept her shareholding in these six companies above 1 per cent. Dolly Khanna has booked profit in two portfolio shares in recently ended June 2022 quarter.