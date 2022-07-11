Dolly Khanna buys stake in this multibagger stock in Q1FY23. Do you own?

As per National Oxygen Ltd shareholding pattern for recently ended June 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna has bought 51,784 shares or 1.08 per cent stake in the company. However, in national Oxygen's shareholding pattern for January to March 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna's name was missing from the list of individual shareholders who owned 1 per cent or more shares of the company. So, it is clear that Dolly Khanna bought stake in the company during April to June 2022 quarter. But, it would be difficult to establish whether Dolly Khanna bought all these shares in one shot or she bought these shares in a calibrated manner. It is also difficult to establish whether the ace Indian investor bought all these shares in Q1FY23 or she bought these shares in more than one quarter.

