Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chemical stock Pondy Oxides and Chemicals will be one of the stocks in focus today as the record date for bonus share issue falls today. This Dolly Khanna share hit upper circuit while trading ex-bonus on Wednesday session despite sell-off pressure on Dalal Street. Earlier, Pondy Oxides bonus share record date was fixed on 14th September 2022 but the board of directors shifted it to 29th September 2022.

Earlier, this Dolly Khanna portfolio company had announced bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 that means one bonus share for each equity share held by its shareholders.

While informing stock market exchange in regard to change in bonus share record date, the small-cap chemical company said, "In reference to the communication to Stock Exchange on 10th August 2022 regarding record date fixed on 14th September 2022, we would like to withdraw the same since it was fixed prior to the Annual General Meeting date of the Company which is scheduled on 21st September 2022, and in this regard, pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 would like to intimate to Stock Exchange the revised Record Date fixed on 29th September 2022."

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Pondy Oxides

According to Pondy Oxides shareholding pattern for April to June 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 2,27,252 shares of the company, which is 3.91 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in shareholding pattern of the small-cap chemical company from January to March 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna shareholding stood at 2,11,461 company shares or 3.64 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. This means, Chennai-based ace investor raised her stake from 3.64 per cent to 3.91 per cent during April to June 2022 quarter.

Pondy Oxides share price history

This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has produced in 2022. In YTD time, this chemical stock has given over 150 per cent return to its shareholders whereas in last one year, it has surged over 180 per cent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.