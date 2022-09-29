Dolly Khanna chemical stock in focus, record date for bonus share today

While informing stock market exchange in regard to change in bonus share record date, the small-cap chemical company said, "In reference to the communication to Stock Exchange on 10th August 2022 regarding record date fixed on 14th September 2022, we would like to withdraw the same since it was fixed prior to the Annual General Meeting date of the Company which is scheduled on 21st September 2022, and in this regard, pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 would like to intimate to Stock Exchange the revised Record Date fixed on 29th September 2022."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}